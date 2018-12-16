June 13, 1961—December 4, 2018
WATERFORD—Chapman, Jeanne M. age 57 of Waterford passed peacefully at home December 4, 2018.
Born in St. Louis, MO June 13, 1961, the daughter of the late Theodore and Louis Waters. She spent her early life in the North Shore area of Chicago. Received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and was working on her Masters program. She married DuWayne Chapman on July 27, 1991. The couple have three loving boys.
Per Jeanne’s wishes, no services will be held.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, Wisconsin 53185
