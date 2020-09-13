 Skip to main content
Jeanne Lorraine Wolf (Nee: Nelson)
Jeanne Lorraine Wolf (Nee: Nelson)

1928 – 2020

RACINE – Jeanne Lorraine Wolf, 92, was called to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 9, 2020.

Jeanne was born to the happy home of loving parents Sidney E. and Luella (nee: Stoffel) Nelson in Racine on April 2, 1928. She was the youngest of five children. She was a beautiful woman inside and out.

Beloved mother of Claudia (James) Coticchia and Robert (Julianne) Wolf. Grandmother of Caroline June (Jacob) Odell, Kimberly Jeanne Coticchia, Timothy James Coticchia and Kristen Joyce Coticchia. Great grandmother of Nathan Odell. Cherished sister of Joyce Anderson. Dear cousin of Anita Schaffer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her brothers Everett Nelson and Sidney (Bette) Nelson, sister June (Cliff) Schaeffer and brother-in-law Willard Anderson.

Funeral services for Jeanne will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church have been suggested.

“For it is by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God.” Ephesians 2:8

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

