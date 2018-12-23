Try 1 month for 99¢
Jeanne Harriet Klinkner

January 6, 1937—December 10, 2018

TUCSON, AZ—Jeanne Harriet Klinkner (nee Parsons), 81 of Tucson Arizona, passed away December 10, 2018.

Jeanne was born in Racine, Wisconsin on January 6, 1937 to Kenneth and Hattie Parsons and is the youngest of three children.

Jeanne was a talented singer, pianist and organ player, a lover of wild animals and a mother of two daughters. She married her high school sweetheart Hans Klinkner and they lived and traveled to foreign countries and eventually settling in Tucson, Arizona in 1976. Here, she raised her family and worked with Hans in a successful real estate career for 20+ years.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Hans of 59 years, her mother, father and brother Kenneth Parsons Jr. She is survived by her sister Betty Hilker (Racine, WI) and her two daughters Wendy Reuter (Tucson, AZ, Laurel Arndt (Phoenix AZ) and her granddaughter, Anya Arndt (Breckenridge, CO).

