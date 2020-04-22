July 6, 1930—April 15, 2020
Jeanne Ehlers, a life-long resident of Racine, WI, departed this life in Ascension All Saints Hospital after a lengthy illness on April 15, 2020, at the age of 89.
She is survived by her younger brother Wayne Ehlers, also of Racine. She was predeceased by her parents Hilbert and Libbie Ehlers, and older brother Harold Ehlers. She is also survived by her nephews Jeff and Gary Ehlers in Arizona, Mark Ehlers in Colorado, niece Jodie Ehlers in Colorado, step-nephews Tom Defatte in Florida, Daren Defatte in Arizona, and step-niece Karilee Stinger in Arizona.
Jeanne was born in Racine on July 6, 1930. She graduated from Horlick High School and had an extensive career at Western Publishing in Racine, where she retired in 1992. She was a devoted daughter who never married, but lived with her father and mother, caring for them in their later years. She was a faithful attendee and member of Second Presbyterian Church, where she also served as an elder.
Jeanne loved to read and was an avid bowler, participating in many bowling tournaments where she frequently won trophies. Jeanne also loved to travel, having enjoyed visits to Europe, Canada, and numerous states including California, Arizona, Hawaii, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.
Jeanne will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will forever live in our hearts.
Due to current social distancing requirements, she is to be buried in a private ceremony alongside her parents at the West Lawn Memorial Park. At a later date, a memorial service honoring her life will be planned at the funeral home.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
