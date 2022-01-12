Jeanne E. Dodge

Jan. 16, 1930 – Dec. 26, 2021

RACINE—Jeanne Elizabeth Dodge, age 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born on January 16, 1930, in Kenosha, WI to the late Eugene and Harriet (nee Howard) Dodge. Following the untimely deaths of her parents, Jeanne was raised by her grandfather Henry Dodge.

She attended local schools, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School, “Class of 1947”. Jeanne was employed by St. Luke’s Hospital and Racine Medical Clinic for over 40 years as a Medical Reporter, retiring in 1997.

In 1949, Jeanne married Roy Lee Flemming, and from this union they were blessed with five children. Jeanne and Roy later divorced. A spiritual person from an early age, Jeanne was a longtime member of the Wayman A.M.E. Church in Racine.

Jeanne enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, taking walks with her dogs, listening to gospel music and Billie Holliday, and playing Chinese Checkers. Above all, she treasured the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Leaving to cherish her memory are her three daughters: twins Cheri Flemming of Alexander, VA and Jerri (Fraizer) Sercy of Brooklyn Park, MN and EveVonne Kuma of Racine; seven grandchildren: Gwendolyn Jean Rogers, William Joseph Rogers, Andre Lafayette Rogers, Jearold Maerke Seary, Kandice Faye Searcy, Timothy Robert Searcy, Kevon Roy Kuma; 15 great-grandchildren: Cheyanne Jeanne McDuffie, Christian Mathaudhu, Sebastian Osuri, Chanelle Rogers-Smith, Alante Rogers, Jaida Rogers, Julian Searcy, Kirby Brown, Conan Searcy, Jadyn Searcy, Timothy Michael Searcy, Jr., Vincent Lebron Searcy, King Lee Searcy, Lilliana Searcy, and Aiva Thielen-Kuma; eight great-great-grandchildren; extended Dodge and Bardwell relatives; and dear friends.

Jeanne was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her parents, former husband, two sons, Roy Lee and Leroy, and grand-daughter Tina Ann Rogers.

Funeral services will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine, WI on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM and the service to commence at 4:00 PM. The service will be streamed live and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jeanne’s page, select service, and select livestream.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kim Worwach (nurse practitioner) and Gwendolyn Jean Rogers, in the caring of Jeanne during her illness.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to