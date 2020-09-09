February 6, 1925—September 6, 2020
Jeanne E. Buending, 95, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
She was born in Racine on February 6, 1925 to the late Tracy and Loraine (Christman) Rhodes. Jeanne was united in marriage to William W. Buending on May 3, 1947 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Marcia (Keith) Scherer of Wind Lake and Patricia (Brian) Rosenbalm of Waterford; grandchildren, Caleb (Cristina) Rosenbalm and Katelyn Rosenbalm; step-grandsons, Matthew (Charlene) Scherer and Justin (Jessica) Scherer; five step-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Eva Jane) Rhodes; sister, Margaret Rowley; and sister-in-law, Shirley Zamecnik. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bill on May 12, 2010. Sisters, Janis (Joseph) Filippone and Yvonne (Arthur) Petersen; brothers, Gerald (Sarah) Rhodes, Lewis (Maryalyce) Rhodes and brother-in-law, Robert Rowley.
Memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 2000 W. 6th Street, Racine, WI 53405 have been suggested by the family.
Keeping with Jeanne’s wishes in this current environment, no services will take place.
A special thank you to Ascension Hospice, especially Julie W. for her special attention.
