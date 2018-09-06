Jeanne Davies-Jones

June 3, 1927 – September 2, 2018
RACINE – Jeanne (nee: Kern) Davies-Jones, age 91; passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at her home in Primrose Retirement Community on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
Jeanne was born in Milwaukee on June 3, 1927 to the late Frank and Frances (nee: Wuerl) Kern. She was a graduate of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School in 1944. On October 8, 1949 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church – Wauwatosa, she was united in marriage with Robert E. Davies, who preceded her in death on May 25, 1999. On October 19, 2002, Jeanne married Herb Jones, who preceded her in death on March 13, 2011.
Jeanne was proudly employed for many years at Alpha Homes of Wisconsin – helping the disabled of our community continue their independent lifestyles. A devout woman of faith, she was a dedicated member of St. Lucy Catholic Church – where she was involved in the Altar Society, Rosary Makers for the Missions, Annual Festival, and a prayer warrior at daily Mass. Always willing to help, Jeanne also participated in other various mission work to enhance the lives of those in need. She truly lived her faith.
Among her other interests, Jeanne was an avid bowler throughout the years. More recently, she enjoyed playing in the Wii bowling league at Primrose. Jeanne was always up for playing cards with friends, especially Bridge. She logged many, many hours volunteering with St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary and was named the Shoreline Leader “Cook of the Week”. Jeanne was still known to this day to make the very best Apple Pie, Zucchini Bread & Peanut Butter Cookies. Above all, she loved and cherished spending time with her entire family – especially at their annual summer trips to St. Germain, a family tradition that Jeanne always looked so very forward to.
Surviving are her daughters, Nancy (Gary) Strong, Mary (Richard) Gotthardt and Julie (Brett) Sheen; step-children, Carol (David) Murray, David Jones, Janet Reed and Nancy Jones; grandchildren, Julie Strong, Troy (Danielle) Strong; Molly and Beau Gotthardt; Allie and Ryan Sheen; great-grandchildren, Finley and Parker Strong; special grand-dog, Boone; brother, Ted (Karen) Kern; sister, Angie (Jim) Sisk; sister-in-law, Delores Kern; brothers-in-law, Howard Nicholson and George Vlach; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved son, John Robert Davies (March 23, 2012); great-granddaughter, Veronica Strong; step-sons, Dan and Tom Jones; step-son-in-law, Al Reed; brothers, Jack (Mary) Kern and Thomas Kern; sisters, Judy Nicholson and Mary Frediani-Vlach; brother-in-law, Robert Frediani; and sister-in-law, Mary Kern.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 1:00 pm in Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa and Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be at Saint Lucy Church on Friday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church has been suggested.
