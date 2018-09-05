Jeanne Davies-Jones

June 3, 1927 – September 2, 2018
RACINE – Jeanne (nee: Kern) Davies-Jones, age 91; beloved wife of the late Robert E. Davies and Herb Jones; and dear mom of Nancy (Gary) Strong, Mary (Richard) Gotthardt, Julie (Brett) Sheen and the late John Robert Davies; passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at her home on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 1:00 pm in Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be at Saint Lucy Church on Friday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
Please see Thursday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.
