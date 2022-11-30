Jeanne Catherine Spencer

Jeanne was born on March 4, 1926, on a dairy farm in Burlington, Wisconsin to the late Louis M. and Myrtle Schaefer. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School with high honors and worked as a stenographer for the Burlington Brass Works until she married her husband, James Spencer of Racine, Wisconsin. Jeanne raised her five children in Racine. She was devoted to creating a loving environment for her children and encouraged them to be their best selves. “Live your dreams, reach for the moon,” she said. Later in life, for over 20 years, Jeanne worked as an administrative assistant for Lincoln Lutheran Home, a senior living facility, before retiring to Tucson, Arizona, where she enjoyed golfing and spending time with three of her grandchildren. In 2013 while in her late eighties, she joined family in North Carolina. Jeanne was a huge Notre Dame fan, especially football, and a crossword puzzle whiz. She was loved by many for her kindness and vibrant personality.