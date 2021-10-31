Jeanne Carol Pie

Jeanne worked at Western Publishing, and at Kohl's Grocery Bakery Department, at a time when a donut was only 7 cents. While working at Kohl's Jeanne met Vi Ydunate. The two became lifelong friends and enjoyed taking family trips together. One excursion took them to Pennsylvania. These fun adventures became wonderful memories. Upon returning from a day at the racetrack, Jeanne found herself locked out of the house. Breaking a window was not the way she expected to enter her home that night. After Vi moved to Georgia the friends kept in touch through phone calls, letters, and Christmas cards. After Jeanne's stroke in 2018 they couldn't communicate with each other, though Vi called regularly to check on Jeanne's condition. In August 2021, Jeanne and Vi were able to enjoy a phone conversation. Jeanne's friend, Sue Makowka remembers the smile on Jeanne's face when she and Vi finally got to talk to each other and reminisce.