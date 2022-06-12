Jeanne C. Howe (Rapp)

Jeanne graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1962” and went on to receive an Associate’s Degree in Marketing from Gateway Technical College. She raised three children, Dennis, Chad and Tonya and at the age of 49 earned her Realtors License. She worked for various companies last working for Abegglen Realty retiring in 2015. Jeanne was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the Ladies of the Moose. In her early years, she enjoyed horseshoes, volleyball, bowling, swimming, vegetable gardening, baking, cooking, rummaging, and when the horseshoes got too heavy -bean bags. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.