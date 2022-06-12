Jeanne C. Howe (Rapp)

Aug. 24, 1944 – June 7, 2022
RACINE—Jeanne Carol Howe, age 77, passed away June 7, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center with her family by her side. She was born in Racine, August 24, 1944, daughter of the late Elmer and Polly (Nee: Kasinski) Rapp.
Jeanne graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1962” and went on to receive an Associate’s Degree in Marketing from Gateway Technical College. She raised three children, Dennis, Chad and Tonya and at the age of 49 earned her Realtors License. She worked for various companies last working for Abegglen Realty retiring in 2015. Jeanne was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the Ladies of the Moose. In her early years, she enjoyed horseshoes, volleyball, bowling, swimming, vegetable gardening, baking, cooking, rummaging, and when the horseshoes got too heavy -bean bags. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 27 years, David; children: Dennis (Shawn) Pittsley Jr., Tonya (Dan) Christensen; stepchildren: Candi Kreger, Renee Keller, Darcie (Mark) Zelle; grandchildren, Nicholas (Caro) Mohon, Richard (Anna) Pittsley, Zachary (Samantha) Pittsley, Danielle Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Mathew Pittsley, Jeffrey Reff, Taylor (Joe) Hinze, Clayton (Karly) Kreger, Carrie Joe Kreger, Joshua Nehls, Shelly Jo Eyers, Donovan Keller, Bailey Barry, Teagan Zelle, Matt (Allison) Zelle, Brett (Mary) Zelle; great-grandchildren: Alanna, Nevaeh, Kennedy, Anniyah, Ray Jr., Karter, Kolton, Lacey, and Melody; her brother, Earl (Sharon) Rapp; in-laws: Jerry (Judy) Howe, Beverly; niece, Diane (Guenther) Schwartz; nephew, Jason Rapp; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law: Chad and Dawn Pittsley in 2020 due to COVID.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2035 Geneva St., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 12:30 p.m. with Reverend Stephen Jennings officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com