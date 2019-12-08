Jeanne Beulke Wagner

Jeanne was born in St. Paul, MN on April 29, 1918, to Gordon W. and Elsie (Kleinschmidt) Beulke. She received her education in St. Paul and in 1939 moved to Racine with her parents. She returned to St. Paul and graduated from Macalester College in 1942. Following graduation, Jeanne worked as a secretary in several companies including Young Radiator Company, Milprint, The Institute of Paper Chemistry, S.C. Johnson and Western Printing and Lithographing Company where she met her future husband, Adolph Wagner. She and Adolph were married November 24, 1956, at First Presbyterian Church in Racine. They enjoyed 55 happy years together. She was preceded in death by Adolph. Jeanne was a member of First Presbyterian Church, a 50- year Life member of AAUW and in her younger years active in and a Board member of the YWCA.