May 1, 1930 – May 24, 2020

RACINE—Jeanne Anne Haas entered eternal life on May 24, 2020. She was born in Racine on May 1, 1930, to the late Alvin and Evelyn Haas.

Jeanne graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, attended Quincy College in Illinois, and then, began her career at S.C. Johnson Wax. For over 30 years, Jeanne arranged the travel plans for Johnson Wax executives which instilled in her a love for visiting different countries, in particular France, Italy, and Japan.

Closer to home, Jeanne visited Door County often and especially enjoyed going up North to her cottage near Boulder Junction. One of her great passions was snow skiing with her family and with her dear friend, the late Bill Zahalka. The ski lodge lunches Jeanne organized for us were epic!

Jeanne loved to sing and she shared her talents with the Racine Symphonic Choir and the St. Richard’s Catholic Church Choir where she was a long-time member.