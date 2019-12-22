January 29, 1926 – December 11, 2019

Jeanette Wilzewske went to her heavenly home on December 11, 2019, with her three daughters by her side. She was 93 years old.

Jeanette was born in Racine and lived there until 2006. She then moved to California to be closer to her family, living in Redding first and then Livermore.

During her years in Racine, she was very active at Grace Baptist Church. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, shopping, crafting and RVing with her husband.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson. She will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Joyce (Rusty) Gladyes, Sue (Geoff) Ramsey, and Nancy (Mark) denBroeder, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her two brothers, Al (Sarita) Christensen and Ron (Jan) Christensen, and many nieces and nephews.

Her daughters want to thank the caregivers at Heritage Estates for their amazing care and affection for their Mom.

A graveside service will be held at WestLawn in Racine at a later date.

