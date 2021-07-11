Jeanette V. Klappauf

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Thursday, July 15, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Because she was a two-time breast cancer survivor, Jeanette wanted memorials to go to the Health Care Network (500 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI 53403) or a charity of one’s choice. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.