MOUNT PLEASANT – Mrs. Jeanette V. Klappauf, 91, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Thursday, July 15, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Because she was a two-time breast cancer survivor, Jeanette wanted memorials to go to the Health Care Network (500 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI 53403) or a charity of one’s choice. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.
