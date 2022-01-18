Jeanette Sally Mason

Jeanette was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1948”. On May 21, 1949, Jeanette was united in marriage to Cory H. Mason Jr. who preceded her in death April 4, 2003. She was employed at Packaging Services for twenty years. Jeanette was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She will forever be remembered for her excellent culinary skills, her love of traveling, gambling, or playing Bingo. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.