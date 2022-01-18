March 22, 1930—Jan. 13, 2022
RACINE—Jeanette Sally Mason, age 91, passed away Thursday January 13, 2022, at St. Monica’s. She was born in Racine, March 22, 1930, daughter of the late Edward and Eva (Nee: Boudreau) Santarelli.
Jeanette was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1948”. On May 21, 1949, Jeanette was united in marriage to Cory H. Mason Jr. who preceded her in death April 4, 2003. She was employed at Packaging Services for twenty years. Jeanette was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She will forever be remembered for her excellent culinary skills, her love of traveling, gambling, or playing Bingo. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.
She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Cory (Roseann) Mason, Lynn (Lenny) Tometczak, Janet (Greg) Berlin, Tim Mason (Fiancee Beth Heidorn); eight grandchildren: Cory Mason IV, Rosemary Mason, Dr. Chris Mason, Heather Gaitens, Conan Cecconie, Nicole Berlin-Blei, Greg Berlin Jr., Luke Mason; 11 great-grandchildren: Tyler, Eleanor, Amelia, Cory V, Alexandria, Sydney, Madeleine, Cody, Cooper, Tanner, Chole; sister, Shirley Schlichting, other relatives, and many dear friends.
Private funeral services were held with entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Monica’s Activity Center have been suggested by the family.
