Nov. 22, 1928—July 14, 2023

RACINE—Jeanette S. Schmitz, 94, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Jeanette was born in Belgium, WI on November 22, 1928, to Frank and Lena (nee: Klas) Theisen. She married Marvin Schmitz in Random Lake in 1949. He preceded her in death April 23, 1988. Jeanette was employed at AC Spark Plug up until her retirement.

She is survived by her son, James (Gail) Schmitz; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Doris Theisen. Jeanette is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friend Charlie.

She was preceded in death by her sons: Richard, Michael and William; granddaughter, Susan Schmitz and four brothers.

According to Jeanette’s wished cremation has taken place and private family services were held.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000