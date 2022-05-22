Jeanette L. 'Jan' Lundgren

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 9122 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will take place on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. To view Jeanette’s complete obituary, please visit the funeral home website.