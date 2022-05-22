 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeanette L. 'Jan' Lundgren

Jeanette L. 'Jan' Lundgren

RACINE—Jeanette L. “Jan” Lundgren, age 81, of Racine, passes away on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 9122 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will take place on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. To view Jeanette’s complete obituary, please visit the funeral home website.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

