Jeanette K. King

August 26, 1932—October 14, 2018
GREENFIELD—Jeanette Katherine (nee: Lockhart) King, 86, formerly of Racine, late of Greenfield, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Racine, on August 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Edward and Barbara (nee: Micaelbach) Lockhart. She was united in marriage to Earl King in Racine on May 5, 1951.
Jeanette enjoyed collecting Teddy Bears, crocheting, reading, and found great enjoyment in feeding birds. Jeanette had a never ending love for her canine companions, especially Peanut and Sassy.
Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia (John) Nicholson, Pamela (Frank) Kafka, and Stephanie King; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, brother, Darrell Shulack, and Sue Ailes her sister and best friend. She is further survived by cousin, Barbara Prothero, other relatives and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Earl on November 2, 2013, and grandson, Nicholas Mussmann on June 3, 1982.
Funeral services for Jeanette will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Richard Waldschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Following services Jeanette will be laid to rest next to her husband, Earl at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
