UNION GROVE—Jeanette F. Wright, age 98, a resident of Union Grove, died Sunday February 6, 2022, at Timber Oaks in Union Grove.

Her parents were the late Charles and Bertha (Lasch) Frahm.

She was married to Robert Wright for 59 years. He preceded her in death.

Jeanette and Bob loved antiques and ran estate sales for many years. They also traveled several times to Europe and around the United States.

Jeanette loved to play bridge and belonged to many clubs. She was active in her church and volunteered for many causes.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristine (Herb) Jekel; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a special nephew Charles (Alice) Frahm; and godchild Joel Frahm.

Jeanette will lay to rest next her husband at Graceland Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband and her daughter Kathy (Jeff) Ellison.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the caring staff at Timber Oaks in Union Grove and Allay Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorials would be appreciated to Living Faith (Atonement) Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Avenue, Racine WI 53405.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667