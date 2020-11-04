Jeanette E. LaFonteese

In Loving Memory of Jeanette E. (Nee: Eisel) LaFonteese who passed away on November 1, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1944, to Jacob and Anna (Bouwma) Eisel. She graduated from William Horlick High School in June of 1963. She was united in marriage to James LaFonteese on March 3, 1973. Her last place of employment was at All Saints Medical Group as a receptionist. She enjoyed her family very much and spent a lot of time with them. She enjoyed working on crafts with her daughters, camping with her family and loved socializing with friends and neighbors. Her favorite thing to talk about was her family.