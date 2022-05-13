Aug 8, 1935—May 10, 2022

VERNON HILLS—Jeanette Dorothy Domanico (nee Oremovich), 86, passed away on May 10, 2022, in her Vernon Hills home. Jeanette was born on August 8, 1935, in her treasured hometown of Racine, Wisconsin to the late John and Katherine (nee Pavletic) Oremovich.

She was raised in Racine and was married to her beloved late husband John Domanico on September 25, 1954. They resided in Chicago (three years), Addison (14 years) and Wauconda (38 years).

Jeanette was the devoted mother of: Charles (Wendy), Nicholas (Karen), Ava DiTomassi, Rocco (Yolanda) and Paul; cherished grandmother of: Gregory (Chelsea), Jana (Patrick Lawlor), Jonathon and Nicole Domanico, Vincent, Regina and the late Dominic DiTomassi, Alessandra Domanico and Adrianna Jalovec (Kody Jalovec); proud great-grandmother of: Nico and Enzo Domanico; dear sister of: the late Marge Haluska, Rudy, Evan and Emil Oremovich; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Jeanette enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, ceramics and singing. She was an avid bowler and golfer. Jeanette was the hostess for large family gatherings and backyard picnics and she enjoyed her travels to Europe, Las Vegas and Florida.

Visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m. at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL. Prayers will start at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, going to St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 Rt. 45, Indian Creek, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Private Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Riverside Foundation, 14588 W. Half Day Road, Lincolnshire, IL. 60069.

Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.