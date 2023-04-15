May 7, 1941 – April 12, 2023

RACINE—Jeanette Ann (nee: Peden) Olley, age 81, passed away peacefully at Villa at Lincoln Park on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Jeanette was born in Eau Claire, WI, along with her twin sister, Jeanene, on May 7, 1941 to the late Leonard E. and Lorraine E. (nee: Hill) Peden of whom had a total of 14 wonderful children. The Peden family moved to Racine in 1951.

In May of 1962 in Menominee, WI, Jeanette was united in marriage with the love of her life, Robert Olley, who preceded her in death on November 19, 2001. Jeanette was employed by Lincoln Lutheran Homes as a Dietary Aide for over 30 years.

Jeanette was an active and faithful member of First Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo, solving puzzles, shuttling friends to doctor appointments or to the store; and above all, visiting with her nieces and nephews and their families, of whom Jeanette considered her own.

Surviving are her sisters and brothers, Lois Anderson, Hazel Rigby, Catherine Ball, Leonard (Mary Lou) Peden, Jeanene Holton, Shirley Bossert, Donald Peden, Charles (Lee Ann) Peden and John (Kay) Peden; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to her parents & husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by her sisters, Sharon Peden, Donna Peden, Loretta Fuller & Peggy Peden; brothers-in-law: Richard Maurer, John Anderson, Richard Ball, Bob Holton and Terry Tessendorf; and sister-in-law, Judy Peden. Funeral services honoring Jeanette’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf

Funeral Home on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Pastor John Bodnar officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 – 1:00 pm.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Villa at Lincoln Park for their compassionate care and Compassus Hospice for wonderful support given in Jeanette’s time of need and Hospice. May God bless all of you!Jeanette requested that memorials go to: First Evangelical Free Church.

