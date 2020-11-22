Jeanette A. (Nee: McTrusty) Kogutkiewicz

June 20, 1926 – November 16, 2020
RACINE – Jeanette Alix Kogutkiewicz, 94, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Wind Point Villa.
She was born on June 20, 1926 to the late Alexander and Violet (nee: Hempel) McTrusty in Amberg, WI. Jeannette was united in marriage to Stanley Kogutkiewicz on June 5, 1948 in Racine. She was an active member of the Second Presbyterian Church and a former member of the American Legion while in Amberg. Jeannette was employed as a substitute teacher for a few years in the Racine area. She enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Stanley “Chuck” (Patti) and Cliff (Colleen) Kogutkiewicz; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband on November 22, 2006; son, Jeffrey Lee; two brothers, a sister and a great granddaughter.
She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Amberg Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the care she received at Wind Point Villa.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
