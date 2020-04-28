SAN TAN VALLEY, ARIZONA—Mrs. Jeana C. Herron-Bodden entered this world on April 27th, 1968 to the late Beverly and Clayton Bogan Jr. in Racine, WI. Her beautiful spirit gained wings and was called to eternal life on April 20, 2020, at age 51.

A celebration of Jeana’s life and homegoing will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, 11:00am, and will be available via live stream only due to the pandemic. A viewing will also be available via stream starting at 10:00am. Stream information will be available on the funeral home website in her online obituary starting on Thursday afternoon. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.