Jean Zdziarski (nee France)

March 12, 1923 - June 19, 2021
RACINE - Jean (nee: France) Zdziarski, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the age of 98. She was born in Milwaukee on March 12, 1923, the daughter of the late Thomas M. and Mary (nee: Board) France. She moved to Racine as a child, where she lived the rest of her life.
She married Stan Zdziarski on May 1, 1954. Together they owned and operated their own business, Stan's Trucking, for more than 30 years. Jean was a generous person and spent much of her time volunteering and serving others. She served in the United States Marine Corps from 1943 to 1945 during World War II as a Corporal in Communications stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Jean was a volunteer at Racine Literacy Council for many years and a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts of Racine County. Jean and her husband started the first Eco Action Recycling Center in Racine. She was a special Aunt to nieces and nephews of three generations and was a favorite to neighborhood children and friends. She always had a kind word and loving smile to everyone she met and made a difference in so many lives. Jean felt lucky to have memories of living with so many wonderful friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and she will live on through our cherished memories of her.
Jean is survived by her two sisters: Mary Lou France of Racine and Nancy France of Denver, CO; and her sisters-in-law: Frances Citterman and Florence Thames. She is further survived by nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Stan, her sister and brother-in-law Leila and Robert Lund, and her brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Angie France.
Jean will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Hwy 32 on Friday, July 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at Infusino's Banquet Hall. Memorials to the Girl Scouts of Racine County or Racine Literacy Council have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: