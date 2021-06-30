Jean Zdziarski (nee France)

She married Stan Zdziarski on May 1, 1954. Together they owned and operated their own business, Stan's Trucking, for more than 30 years. Jean was a generous person and spent much of her time volunteering and serving others. She served in the United States Marine Corps from 1943 to 1945 during World War II as a Corporal in Communications stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Jean was a volunteer at Racine Literacy Council for many years and a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts of Racine County. Jean and her husband started the first Eco Action Recycling Center in Racine. She was a special Aunt to nieces and nephews of three generations and was a favorite to neighborhood children and friends. She always had a kind word and loving smile to everyone she met and made a difference in so many lives. Jean felt lucky to have memories of living with so many wonderful friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and she will live on through our cherished memories of her.