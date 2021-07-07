 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean Zdziarski (nee: France)
0 Comments

Jean Zdziarski (nee: France)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 12, 1923—June 19, 2021

RACINE—Jean (nee: France) Zdziarski, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the age of 98.

Jean will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Hwy 32 on Friday, July 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. Memorials to the Girl Scouts of Racine County or Racine Literacy Council have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Common dog problems and solutions to help

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News