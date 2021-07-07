Jean Zdziarski (nee: France)

March 12, 1923—June 19, 2021
RACINE—Jean (nee: France) Zdziarski, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the age of 98.
Jean will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Hwy 32 on Friday, July 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. Memorials to the Girl Scouts of Racine County or Racine Literacy Council have been suggested.
