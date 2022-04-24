Sept. 8, 1936 - Apr. 18, 2022
MINOCQUA - Jean Suzanne Rosenquist, age 85 of Minocqua, WI passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff, WI with her family by her side.
Jean was born on September 8, 1936 in Racine, WI, the daughter of Marcus and Margaret (nee Vretnar) Petersen. She graduated from Horlick High School in Racine, WI. She married Edward G. Rosenquist on October 12, 1957. Jean worked as an executive assistant at Racine Federated for many years.
Jean was involved with Girl Scouts and she enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the church choir, crocheting, dancing, bowling and loved her time gambling and was an avid bingo player and enjoyed traveling with her husband on cruises and bus trips.
Jean is survived by her husband, Edward G. Rosenquist and by her daughters: Kathryn (Curtis) Lenz of Menomonee Falls, WI and Lynn (Mark) Ocheltree of Minocqua, WI and son, Mark Rosenquist of Caledonia, WI and by her grandchildren: Nicole Rosenquist, Calvin Lenz, Connor Lenz, Suzanna Itzenhuiser, Ryan Rosenquist, Zachary Rosenquist and Hannah Rosenquist and by great-grandchildren: Madisyn and Natily Lewis and by her sister, Marcia Stachowiak of Racine, WI and by brothers and sisters-in-law: Carl (Gail) Rosenquist, Jean (Henry) Richter, Tom (Laura) Rosenquist and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Marcus and Margaret Petersen and by her in-laws: Edward and Ann Rosenquist and by her daughter-in-law, Susie Rosenquist and by her brother, Dennis Petersen and brother and sisters-in-law: Barbara (Monrad) Alstad and Judy (Frank) Zitka. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with a memorial gathering from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Minocqua, WI with a lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church.
