Jean Suzanne Rosenquist

Jean is survived by her husband, Edward G. Rosenquist and by her daughters: Kathryn (Curtis) Lenz of Menomonee Falls, WI and Lynn (Mark) Ocheltree of Minocqua, WI and son, Mark Rosenquist of Caledonia, WI and by her grandchildren: Nicole Rosenquist, Calvin Lenz, Connor Lenz, Suzanna Itzenhuiser, Ryan Rosenquist, Zachary Rosenquist and Hannah Rosenquist and by great-grandchildren: Madisyn and Natily Lewis and by her sister, Marcia Stachowiak of Racine, WI and by brothers and sisters-in-law: Carl (Gail) Rosenquist, Jean (Henry) Richter, Tom (Laura) Rosenquist and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Marcus and Margaret Petersen and by her in-laws: Edward and Ann Rosenquist and by her daughter-in-law, Susie Rosenquist and by her brother, Dennis Petersen and brother and sisters-in-law: Barbara (Monrad) Alstad and Judy (Frank) Zitka. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with a memorial gathering from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Minocqua, WI with a lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church.