February 17, 1936—December 15, 2019

Jean Stummer, 83 years old of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Brookside Care Center with her loving husband of 62 years at her side.

She was born February 17th, 1936, the daughter of the late George and Helen (Sullivan) Nield in Kenosha, WI. She attended St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, WI and graduated from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, WI. On August 17, 1957, she married the love of her life, Jim Stummer, at St. Mary Catholic Church, where they have been life-long parishioners.

Together they raised five children. During their school years, Jean was a Cub Scout Den Mother, taught sewing and was also very active in school events and fundraisers, both at St. Mary’s and St. Joe’s in Kenosha. She was a member of the Women’s Dental Auxiliary, and volunteered at the Kenosha Hospital gift shop for many years. Jean also worked part time at The Carousel gift shop and The Finishing Touch, where she contributed her talent for decorating.