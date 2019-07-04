November 3, 1943—June 30, 2019
Of New Berlin, WI passed away June 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 75. She is survived by her loving husband, Joe as well as brother Gary and his wife, Jean. She is also survived by sons Danny, Michael, and Brian, their wives and 7 grandchildren. She follows her mother Elizabeth and father Peter into eternal rest with her Lord. Her decision to enter hospice offered Jean and those closest to her an opportunity to gather and share their love without distraction.
Memorial Gathering at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 12300 W. Janesville Rd., on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9-11AM. Memorial service at 11AM.
Special thanks to the cancer treatment teams at MD Anderson in Gilbert, AZ and Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI for their unflagging efforts to bring comfort to Jean and her family. In place of flowers, donations in Jean’s name to American Cancer Society, American Lung Association and Hales Corners Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Condolences to: www.krausefuneralhome.com.
KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME
414-464-4640
