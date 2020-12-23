December 7, 1931—December 18, 2020
RACINE—Jean Marie Higgins, 89, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, December 18, 2020.
Jean was born to the late Norman and Evelyn (nee Olsen) Anders on December 7, 1931, in Racine. She was united in marriage to Donald Higgins on October 20, 1951, also in Racine. They were happily married for 47 years until Donald’s passing in August of 1999. Jean loved quilting and enjoyed flowers and gardening. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Jean’s memory are her loving children: Jill Klein of Houston, TX, Todd (Shelly) Higgins of Elkhorn, WI, Linn (Robert) Cage of Racine, WI, Kitt (Bruce) Ashford of Racine, WI, and Scott (Beverly) Higgins of Sturtevant, WI; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Hansche of MI; along with several other relatives and friends.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; along with two infant children: Scott Donald and Holly Kay.
Jean will be reunited with her husband, Donald, at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. Memorials in Jean’s name may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus (8900 16th St, Mt Pleasant, WI 53177). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance for their loving care of Jean.
Goodbye, gone to meet Don.
