Jean M. Simmons

October 2, 1929—May 31, 2020

Jean M. (nee: Juras) Simmons, 90

Passed away May 31, 2020, in her long-term care facility.

She was born October 2, 1929, In Racine, Wi during the Great Depression. The daughter of late Constantine and Victoria Jurasiewicz. She was the 11th of 12 children. (Still surviving sister Marge and brother Connie.)

Jean was part of Saint Sebastian Parish of Sturtevant Wi for many years.

Jean will be missed dearly by daughter: Cindy Moore, sons: Jimmy and David Simmons. In-laws: Jerry, Joan, and Anne. Grandchildren Jenny, Jamie, Jim, Clay, David, Mitchell, Stacey, Samantha, and several great grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by husband of 65 years James V Simmons, 9 siblings, and grandchildren Chris and Jeanie.

Jean and James tied the knot in 1949, started their own business in early 1960’s and went on to build their home in Sturtevant in 1963. Jean lived a long fulfilled life, she enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, and doing her makeup. Jean will be missed by many.

As of this time no funeral service will be held.

Jean will join James at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

