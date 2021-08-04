 Skip to main content
Jean M. Peterson (nee: Grady)
July 30, 2021—September 28, 1921

RACINE—On July 30, 2021, Heaven gained another angel, Jean Mary Peterson. Jean was born in Racine on September 28, 1921, to William and Matilda Grady. Her siblings include; two sisters and two brothers, of which one survives her, Robert Grady.

Jean and her husband, Ralph raised their family in Sturtevant, WI for over fifty years. Her surviving children include; Richard (Diana), Mary Christ (Thomas), William, Chris (Patty), Lisa Nielsen (John), and daughters in law, Diane and Sue, twenty-three grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Jean will now be having her “Happy Hours” in heaven with her angel friends and family, husband, Ralph, sons; Jeff, Jon, and Mark, grandsons; Michael, Matthew and Charlie.

Jean enjoyed over forty years wintering in Ft. Myers Beach, FL, including this past winter with many dear friends. Her mind remained sharp and she loved her iPad, reading, doing crosswords puzzles, and watching her favorite show, Jeopardy!

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated, Monday, August 9, 2021, 11:00 am at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church, 3100 95th St, Sturtevant. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Saint Jude’s Hospital or St. Sebastian’s Church.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

