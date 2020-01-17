Jean M. Mandli Nee: Marsch

May 20, 1930 — January 10, 2020
RACINE — With her husband by her side, Jean M. Mandli, age 89, passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 10, 2020 at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 18, 2020. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or Racine County Food Bank have been suggested.
You have free articles remaining.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.