Jean M. Mandli Nee: Marsch

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 18, 2020. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or Racine County Food Bank have been suggested.