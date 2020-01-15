Jean M. Mandli (Nee: Marsch)

On December 2, 1950, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Alex S. Mandli Sr. Together, they raised four children and shared nearly seventy beautiful years together. She worked for twenty-five years at the Center for Community Concerns, the last seventeen years as the Executive Director. As the director, Jean’s influence was felt throughout the entire Racine community. The center spearheaded many projects and helped organizations, including Tex Reynolds, Toys For Tots, The Women’s Resource Center, Neighborhood Watch, CROP Walk for Hunger and many others. Jean was a dedicated member of St. Edward Catholic Church. In her younger years, Jean loved her family camping trips around the United States and more recently her trips to Arizona and Las Vegas. She will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.