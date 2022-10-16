Jean M. (Lee) Avila

RACINE — Jean M. Avila, age 63, of Racine, Wisconsin passed away on October 10, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her mother, Patsy (Lachapelle); father, Dwight (Ike) and brother, Richard Lee.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Juan Avila, the love of her life; her loving son, Juan (Monica) Avila; her beloved daughter, Maria (Lisa) Avila and five much loved grandchildren: Christopher, Cassidy, Kalin, Paulina and Julieta Avila. She is also survived by her brother, Gary (Lisa) Lee; her much loved and adored Aunt Mary (Savoy) of Escanaba, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sister-in-law, Theresa Hinson, was there for Jean when she needed her.

She leaves behind three good friends: Joanne Griffin, Renee Books and Rhonda Murphy all of whom will miss her greatly.

For the last 22 years Jean worked for Ricchio Inc. She enjoyed her job and was close to all her co-workers. Her attention to detail provided a significant contribution to the company. Jean was committed to doing the best job possible.

Jean was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always there with support for her family and friends. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, loyalty and dedication.

Her family shares a heartfelt thank you to the nurses at Aurora Medical Center for their compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church 1503 Grand Avenue Racine, WI. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The Mass will immediately follow. Interment will be at Caledonia Memorial Park at 6500 Nicholson Road in Caledonia, WI.

JEAN WILL BE MISSED FOREVER, AND EVER, AND EVER.

