Jean M. Cater

Jean was born in Detroit, Mich. on May 15, 1928 and is preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her parents, Fred and LeVera Pastori, and her brother, Fred.

Jean spent most of her career in hospitality, working at area restaurants including The Golden Lantern, Holiday Inn and Gatsby’s. She was best known as the hostess of The Camelot Supper Club prior to it being destroyed by a fire in 1979. She then became the dining room supervisor at The Council House and retired from the position in 1991. Jean spent most of her life in Racine and moved to Tucson, Ariz. in 1994, before returning to the Midwest in 2015.