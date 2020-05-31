Jean M. Canfield, age 88, of Burlington passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center. She was born January 18, 1932 to Robert and Zelma (nee Franklin) Rosengrant in Scranton, PA. Following her mother’s death, 2 months after she was born, Jean was raised by her grandparents Hector and Ada Franklin in Binghamton, New York where she graduated from high school. On December 9, 1961 she was united in marriage to Edward Coe Canfield in Springfield, TN. Following their marriage, they lived in various places including, New York, Indiana, Colorado, and in 1996 settled in Wisconsin. Jean worked as a nurses aide at St. Catherine’s Hospital. She was a member of Westosha Lakes Church.