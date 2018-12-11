November 26, 1927—December 4, 2018
Jean Marie Bernhardt, 91, of Oostburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at her son’s home.
Jean Jensen was born on November 26, 1927, in Racine to Clarence and Josephine (Olsen) Jensen. She was a 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School in Racine.
On July 2, 1949, Jean married Jerome Bernhardt in Racine. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2013. Jean was a dedicated wife and mother to their five children.
Jean was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls, where she served on the Bereavement Committee, Senior Saints, the prayer chain, and was a Lay Minister. She was active for 25 years in the Girl Scouts as scout and troop leader. Jean enjoyed baking, especially cookies, and sending out greeting cards. She especially loved spending time with her family and many friends. Her greatest talent was bringing joy, and she made countless people happy with her thoughtfulness, caring, and great sense of humor.
Jean is survived by her three daughters; Barbara (Roy Roth) Bernhardt-Roth of Chicago, Mary Jo (Ralph Topinka) Bernhardt of Evansville, and Ann (Bizhan Sheikholeslami) Bernhardt of Waukesha; two sons, Paul (Jodi) Bernhardt of Waubeka, and James (Dawn) Bernhardt of Omro; nine grandchildren; Emily (Ben Exley) Topinka, Katherine (Andrew Kurth) Topinka, Robert (Andri Innis) Topinka, Meena and Maryam (Matthew Browne) Sheikholeslami, Nicholas (Krystal Gabert), Max (Jamie), Paul and Dustin Bernhardt; six great-grandchildren, Claire and Christopher Exley, Josie and Otto Kurth, Halley Bernhardt, and Marios Topinka; one brother, Joseph (Carol) Jensen of Brown Deer; and three sisters-in-law, Delores Jensen of Racine, Rose Jensen of Grand Ledge, MI and Alice Jensen of Midland, MI. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; infant granddaughter, Angela Bernhardt and great-grandson, Bambos Topinka; sister, Marjorie (Charles) Stehlik; three brothers, Clarence, Thomas and David Jensen, and husband’s parents Max and Clara (Schweitzer) Bernhardt.
A memorial service to celebrate Jean’s life will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018, at 6pm at Blessed Trinity Parish with Rev. Dick Cerpich officiating. An inurnment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday, December 17, 2018 at the church from 4 pm until the time of service at 6 pm, followed by dinner at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Trinity Parish and The St. Vincent De Paul Society, Sheboygan County.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Bernhardt family with arrangements.
