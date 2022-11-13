Jean Lorraine Fox (Marchel)

Oct. 20, 1931—Nov. 6, 2022

RACINE—Jean Lorraine Fox, age 91, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Shorelight Memory Care at Siena. She was born, in Stevens Point, WI, October 20, 1931, daughter of the late Severn and Agnes (Nee: Becker) Marchel.

Jean graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School and went on to Study at multiple Universities, proudly earning three Master’s Degrees. On June 18, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church she was united in marriage to George R. Fox. Jean was a career teacher, working in both Racine and Milwaukee Public Schools retiring in June of 1996. Jean and George enjoyed traveling the United States and Mexico. She also enjoyed photography, art, abstract painting and studying native Wisconsin plants with the group “Wild Ones”.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, George; daughter, Myra Fox (Jeff Thompson) of Racine; son, Mark Fox (Tricia Sasaki) of Tehachapi, CA; many in-laws; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Angela (George) Weronke, Theodore Marchel, Aurelle Marchel, and Emily (Ron) Mack.

The family would like to thank the many care givers at Shorelight, Ally Hospice and Hospice Alliance for all their care and support over the years. A prayer service followed by entombment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Town of Dover, Friday, December 9, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Petersen officiating. Please meet at the office parking lot.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: