Jean L. Schemel

1927 - 2021

RACINE-Jean Louise Schemel, 93, passed away at The Pillars Assisted Living at Crystal Bay (formerly Bay Pointe) on Friday, January 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Louis J. Schemel and Dorothy C. (nee:Niesen) Schemel.

Jean was born on May 3, 1927 and had been a Racine area resident all of her life. She was an active member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. Jean worked in banking all of her life. She first worked at Northside Bank where she became a vice-president. She later worked at M&I Bank (now BMO Harris). Jean served on many boards, including the board of directors for the Racine Mental Health Association, and was a board member and past president of St. Monica's Senior Citizen Home. She delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and volunteered at Becker Shoop.

Jean's surviving relatives are Marlene Freudenwald, Gayle Freudenwald, Mark Freudenwald, Karen (Edward) Dyke, Kathryn Freudenwald, Thomas Freudenwald, Timothy Freudenwald, David (Jill) Freudenwald, William Freudenwald, and many dear friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her aunts and uncles: Hazel and Nels Halberg, Ruth and Reuben Freudenwald, William and Marge Niesen, and her cousins: Robert Freudenwald and Roger Freudenwald.