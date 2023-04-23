Jean L. Brackett

June 20, 1931 - April 15, 2023

OSHKOSH - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jean L. Brackett who passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Eden Meadows in Oshkosh, WI.

Jean was born June 20, 1931 to the late John and Thelma (Sharp) Cerveny, in Racine, WI, where she met and married Albert Brackett on April 10, 1954.

People that knew Jean realized she was a force, yet fair and kind. She loved bowling, playing and watching sports, even taking up golf after retiring at the age of 62. Jean moved to Oshkosh in 2018 to be closer to family.

Survivors include daughter, Mary (Bill) Kocken; son, Mark (Brenda) Brackett; grandchildren: Emily (Wade) Scheevel, Carrie (Ross) Budnick, Brian (finace Laura Geick) Kocken, Stacy (Ben Clewien) Schrader; great-granchildren: Westin, Camden, Hannah, Avery and Natasha.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, John Cerveny and many brothers-and-sisters-in-law; being the last of her family's generation.

Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Eden Meadows nurses and CNA staff for taking care of Jean, the activity staff, and other residents for keeping her going, along with Dr. Phyllis Lee with Aurora Hospital.

