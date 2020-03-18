Jean G. Hawkins

August 1, 1941—March 11, 2020
UNION GROVE – Jean Hawkins; For the public’s safety, services are being postponed due to the CDC and government’s restrictions for public gatherings. Services will be rescheduled at a later date.
Please call or check funeral home website for updated service times.
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
262-878-2500
