UNION GROVE – Jean G. Hawkins, age 78, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on March 11, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1941 to parents Melvin and Olive (nee: Anderson) Kruegel in Milwaukee, WI. The family moved to Franklin while she was a preschooler and Jean lived there till she got married. Jean married the love of her life, George Hawkins, on July 15, 1961 and they were married for 58 years. She loved spending time outdoors, especially to fish and camp. Jean was also very skilled at crocheting and donated many of her hand made items to charity. She will be dearly missed.