August 1, 1941 – March 11, 2020
UNION GROVE – Jean G. Hawkins, age 78, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on March 11, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1941 to parents Melvin and Olive (nee: Anderson) Kruegel in Milwaukee, WI. The family moved to Franklin while she was a preschooler and Jean lived there till she got married. Jean married the love of her life, George Hawkins, on July 15, 1961 and they were married for 58 years. She loved spending time outdoors, especially to fish and camp. Jean was also very skilled at crocheting and donated many of her hand made items to charity. She will be dearly missed.
Jean is survived by her husband, George; sons, Scott and Todd (Joann); grandchildren, Jen (Steve), Jackie (Mike), Josh (Grace), Trista, Taylor, & Lee; grandchildren, Luke, Xavier, Tyler, Gemma, Charlotte, & Kate; siblings, Art (Judie) Kruegel, Roy (Judy) Kruegel, Claire (Duane) Bauer, and Carol (Jim) Wojnarowski; brother-in-law, Clifford Hawkins; many other relatives, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Gerald Hawkins.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Mason, WI.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.