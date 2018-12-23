January 25, 1933—December 21, 2018
MT PLEASANT—Jean F. Logic, 85, passed away, peacefully, at the Woods of Caledonia, on Friday, December 21, 2018.
Jean was born in Davenport, IA on January 25, 1933, the daughter of the late Francis J. And Mildred E. (nee: Balluff) LaMar.
On November 7, 1953, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, in Davenport, IA, she was united in marriage to Charles Logic. Jean was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers/ Altar Sodality, and a volunteer with the Respite Program. She was a registration clerk for Gateway Technical College for over 12 years. Jean loved to play tennis, baking, gardening, camping, and doing arts and crafts. She was an avid reader.
Surviving are her husband, of 65 cherished years, Chuck; their children, Jeff (Mary Ann) Logic, Steve (Julie) Logic, Mike (Gina) Logic, Laurie (Dave) Hoeffert, Kathy Logic, all of Racine, Matt (Melinda) Logic, of Bowling Green, KY, and Mark (Heike) Logic, of Franklin, WI; twelve grandchildren, Heather (Duncan), Brandon (Jessica), Samantha, Brette, David, Michael, Taylor, Paige, Hannah, Garrick, Luke, and Lauryn; two great-grandchildren, Lucia and Rosalie; two sisters, Elaine (Fletch) Bridges, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Kathleen Schroer, of Jefferson City, TN. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives, tennis players, and friends also survive her. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Logic; brother, Rodney LaMar, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Schroer. Jean loved and enjoyed following her grandchildren’s sporting events and hobby activities. Her love for Chuck was total, unwavering, and forever.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Edward Catholic Church, 15th and Grove Ave., on Friday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m., con-celebrated by Rev. Allen Bratkowski, Rev. Richard Molter, and Rev. William Burkert. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A private, family burial service will be in St. Louis Cemetery-Caledonia. If you wish to send a memorial, the family has suggested St. Edward Church or the Harmony Club. A special thanks to all the caregivers at Woods of Caledonia for all their love and care shared with Jean and her family.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
