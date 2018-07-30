Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Jean Elizabeth Luethy

October 20, 1938—July 27, 2018

RACINE – Ms. Jean Elizabeth Luethy, 79, passed away on July 27, 2018.

She was born on October 20, 1938 in Rhinelander, the daughter of the late Adolph and Violet Luethy.

Jean dedicated much of her time and energy to the raising of her three children. She was a graduate of Park High School and retired from Surgitek in 2001 where she made many close friendships. Mom loved to travel, garden, shop, cook and bake. She especially had fun watching her grandchildren play sports. She greatly enjoyed being with family and friends, and always had a wonderful Christmas dinner/family celebration at her house.

Surviving are her children Tim (Diane) Beres of Lake Elmo, MN, Karin (Ben) Ison of Crandon, and Julie (Brian) Sturgill of New London; seven treasured grandchildren, Joshua Ison, Zachary Ison, Katelyn (Jeremy) Beres-Depies, Jacob Beres, Ellen Beres, Grant Sturgill and Elise Sturgill; Sister-in-law Donna Peterson; cousins Judy (Bill) Penn and Carolyn Fitzgerald; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends — too numerous to mention by name. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Peterson; her former husband Tom Beres; and special friends Ed Wahlen and Fred Jaeger.

A ceremony of life will be celebrated in the funeral home on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Greg Watling officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the ceremony on Thursday, August 2nd from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VITAS Hospice (7500 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213), or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) have been suggested.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jean E. Luethy
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments