Jean E. Luethy

October 20, 1938—July 27, 2018

RACINE – Ms. Jean Elizabeth Luethy, 79, passed away on July 27, 2018.

She was born on October 20, 1938 in Rhinelander, the daughter of the late Adolph and Violet Luethy.

Her survivors include her children Tim (Diane) Beres of Lake Elmo, MN, Karin (Ben) Ison of Crandon, and Julie (Brian) Sturgill of New London; seven treasured grandchildren, Joshua Ison, Zachary Ison, Katelyn (Jeremy) Beres-Depies, Jacob Beres, Ellen Beres, Grant Sturgill and Elise Sturgill; other relatives, and friends — too numerous to mention by name.

A ceremony of life will be celebrated in the funeral home on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Greg Watling officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the ceremony on Thursday, August 2nd from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VITAS Hospice (7500 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213), or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) have been suggested. Online condolences at www.draeger-langendorf.com

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

