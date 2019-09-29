November 5, 1934—September 25, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT (formerly of Milwaukee) – Mrs. Jean E. Heaps, 84, passed away at her home on September 25, 2019.
She was born in Milwaukee on November 5, 1934, the daughter of Eric and Esther Mattuschek. Jean graduated from North Division High School. On August 26, 1956 she married Richard Heaps. They moved to Racine in 1996 after retirement to be closer to their family.
Jean was an active member of the Racine Garden Club.
In addition to her husband Richard, Jean is survived by her son, Eric J. Heaps; her daughter, Reve J. Rolland; her grandson, Adam Heaps and her nephews and nieces, Jim, Steve, Londa, Larry, Laurie and Lisa.
You have free articles remaining.
Please join Richard, Eric and Reve at their home for a Celebration of Jean’s Life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Heaps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.