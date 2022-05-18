RACINE – Jean E. Hamata (nee: Morgenson), age 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her residence. Jean was born in Franksville, WI on December 3, 1928, daughter of the late Thomas I. and Ethyl M. (nee: Cody) Morgenson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Church, 1903 Green St. on Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Nepomuk have been suggested.