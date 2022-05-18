 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean E. Hamata

Jean E. Hamata

Dec. 3, 1928 – May 12, 2022

RACINE – Jean E. Hamata (nee: Morgenson), age 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her residence. Jean was born in Franksville, WI on December 3, 1928, daughter of the late Thomas I. and Ethyl M. (nee: Cody) Morgenson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Church, 1903 Green St. on Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Nepomuk have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.,

RACINE, WI

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

