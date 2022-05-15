Dec. 3, 1928—May 12, 2022

RACINE—Jean E. Hamata (nee: Morgenson), age 93, passed away peacefully Thursday May 12, 2022, at her residence. Jean was born in Franksville, WI, on December 3, 1928, daughter of the late Thomas I. and Ethyl M. Morgenson (nee: Cody).

Jean graduated from Horlick High School “Class of 1947.” In her younger years, she was employed with Johnson Wax, JI Case CO. and with Judge Howard DuRocher. On September 6, 1952, Jean was united in marriage to “the love of her life” Arthur J. Hamata at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. They shared fifty-eight beautiful years together before Arthur passed away in 2010. Jean is a member of St. John Nepomuk Church, and the Women’s Club of Racine. In her spare time, Jean enjoyed family trips to their cabin in Canada and winters in Florida.

Jean will be dearly missed by her brother, Marvin Morgenson; nieces and nephews: Marian (Fred) Krumberger, Jean (Patrick) Hays, John (Debbie) Groulik, Ann (Dave) Rost, Sharon (Dave) Nehring, Susan (Stan) Jardee, Thomas Morgenson, Steve Morgenson, Sandra (Robert) Ager, Jill (John R.) Willett, Kenneth (Kim) Merrill; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Morgenson; sisters-in-law: Joan Morgenson, and Margaret Groulik; and brother-in-law, Joseph Hamata.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Church, 1903 Green St., on Friday May 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Nepomuk have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care.

